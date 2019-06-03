Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has suggested holding public boxing matches as a way to curb gun violence in the city.

The mayor made the suggestion at the city-sponsored “Bmore United” rally against gun violence after 11 people were injured and one killed in eight separate shootings throughout the city over the weekend, WBAL reported.

“You know, gun violence is something that has been plaguing this city for 10 years,” Mr. Young said, The Baltimore Sun reported. “And you know the murder rate in this city and non-fatal shooting rate in this city has increased. I’m not happy with it and neither should the citizens of Baltimore.

“Gun violence is unnecessary,” he said. “We can find other means to settle our disputes. There’s mediation. If they want to really settle them, we can have them down at the Civic Center [now called Royal Farms Arena], put a boxing ring up, let them go and box it out, those kind of things. And [may] the best man win, and the beef should be over.

“Those are some kinds of things I’m thinking about, and hoping that we can get these people to put these guns down,” the mayor added.

Mr. Young took office in May after Catherine Pugh resigned amid fraud allegations regarding sales of her children’s book, “Healthy Holly.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.