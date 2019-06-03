Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a White House adviser, repeatedly dodged questions Sunday asking whether Mr. Trump’s previous “birtherism” claims could be seen as racist.

In an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Shaw, Mr. Kushner said that he had not seen the president be racist, but when asked whether it was racist for Mr. Trump to previously push a false theory that former President Barack Obama was ineligible to be president due to being born outside of the country, Mr. Kushner shut down the line of questioning.

“Was birtherism racist?” Mr. Swan asked.

Mr. Kushner paused, then said, “Look, I wasn’t really involved in that.”

“I know you weren’t. Was it racist?” Mr. Swan pressed.

“Like I said, I wasn’t involved in that,” Mr. Kushner responded.

“Do you wish he didn’t do that?” Mr. Swan asked.

“Like I said, I was not involved in that. It was a long time ago,” Mr. Kushner said.

Mr. Kushner also danced around a question asking if Mr. Trump’s campaign promise to ban Muslims from the U.S. was religiously bigoted.

“I think he’s here today, and I think he’s doing a lot of great things for the country, and that’s what I’m proud of,” Mr. Kushner said.

