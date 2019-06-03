Former Rep. John Delaney’s 2020 presidential campaign fired back Monday at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claim that he should pull the plug on his campaign because of his opposition to “Medicare for All.”

Mr. Delaney was showered with boos at the Democratic State Convention Sunday when he criticized the liberal health care dream, and Ms. Ocasio Cortez later piled on, saying it was time for the Maryland Democrat to “sashay away.”

Delaney spokesman Michael Starr Hopkins said the only person Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is helping is President Trump.

“If Democrats are serious about beating the president at the ballot box, we need less political grandstanding and more truth-telling from the Bernie wing of the party,” Mr. Hopkins said. “2016 should have taught us that if we allow this primary to become a popularity contest on Twitter rather than a debate of ideas in the public square, the country will lose.

“We’ve seen this playbook before and it ends with a second term for Donald Trump,” he said.

Mr. Delaney told California Democrats that “Medicare for All may sound good, but it’s actually not good policy, nor is it good politics.”

Amid the boos, Mr. Delaney said the nation should have universal health care — just not the plan that has been pushed by the liberal wing of the party.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez pounced on Twitter.

“Since there’s so many people running for President (& not enough for Senate), instead of obsessing over who’s a ‘frontrunner,’ maybe we can start w some general eliminations,” the New York Democrat said. “This awful, untrue line got boo’ed for a full minute.”

“John Delaney, thank you but please sashay away,” she said.

