Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House council of economic advisers, is leaving his post.

President Trump announced the move on Twitter late Sunday night on his way to the United Kingdom, saying Mr. Hassett “has done such a great job for me and the Administration.”

“His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S.,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!”

Mr. Hassett told The New York Times that his departure is “just normal, circle-of-life kind of things.”

“It has nothing to do with any policy disagreements. The president and I are quite friendly,” he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.