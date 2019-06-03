RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) - A Marine is running 161 miles (259 kilometers) across Wyoming to honor the 161 U.S. military women killed in the line of duty since 9/11.
The Rawlins Times reports Marine Pamela Torres is expected to end the run in Rawlins on Tuesday - a week after beginning the journey in Cheyenne.
Torres trained for a year before starting the Valor Run.
She says the elevation and weather have been challenging but running through the wide-open landscape has been enjoyable.
Sinclair and Rawlins are planning celebrations as Torres reaches the towns Tuesday.
___
Information from: Rawlins Times, http://www.rawlinstimes.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.