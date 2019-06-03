A Marine veteran saved his daughter from a brutal shark attack off the coast of North Carolina on Sunday by repeatedly punching the shark in the face.

Paige Winter, 17, was reportedly attacked by the shark while swimming at Fort Macon beach. Her father, former Marine and local firefighter Charlie Winter, fought back.

“He said he punched the shark in the face five times before it let go,” said Janet Winter, Charlie’s mother and Paige’s grandmother, as quoted by the New York Post.

Despite Mr. Winter’s heroic actions, his daughter still suffered severe injuries. Paige Winter reportedly will lose most of a leg and several fingers as a result of the attack.

“I would like to thank everyone for reaching out and helping me the last 24 hours as a result of the shark attack that occurred at Fort Macon on June 2,” she said in a statement, according to North Carolina’s WCTI 12 news station. “Although I have extensive injuries, including an amputated leg and damage to my hands, I will be OK.”

The family also set up a GoFundMe page to pay for Paige’s hospital bills, physical therapy and other expenses.

As of Monday afternoon, it had raised more than $10,000.

“Charlie, Paige’s father, Marine, firefighter, and paramedic has served his country and his community for the last 20 years. Now it’s time for us to rally around him and his family to help them in their time of need,” the page reads.

