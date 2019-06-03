A Florida Democrat who unsuccessfully ran against Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2016 has been charged with throwing a drink at the Republican during an event Saturday.

Amanda Kondrat’yev, 35, has been charged with battery for allegedly chucking the drink at Mr. Gaetz as he was leaving his “Won’t Back Down” town hall meeting at the Brew Ha Ha restaurant in Pensacola, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

Ms. Kondrat’yev ran against Mr. Gaetz to represent the 1st District in 2016 after Rep. Jeff Miller retired, but she ended up withdrawing from the race, the News Journal reported.

A video of Saturday’s incident posted on Twitter, which claimed that Mr. Gaetz had been “milkshaked,” has racked up more than 1 million views. It shows the drink sailing over Mr. Gaetz’s shoulder and hitting him in the chest. He then turns and appears to confront the assailant before the video cuts out.

“Clearly it takes more than a drink to slow down our great team,” Mr. Gaetz tweeted Saturday night. “We are always thankful to the brave law enforcement officials who keep everyone safe at our events.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Kondrat’yev, who was released on a $1,000 bond, has launched a fundraiser on Facebook asking supporters to help pay for her legal expenses.

“Not sure how much court stuff costs but I was charged with Battery today for allegedly milkshaking Congressman Matt Gaetz,” Ms. Kondrat’yev wrote in the post. “Funds will be used for court and related expenses unless donors specify otherwise. If I have extra from legal funds I will help fund local jail support for protesters. Local organizers really scrambled today. Love you all.”

She has raised more than $1,100 so far.

“Milkshaking” had been an almost exclusively British form of protest until now, with pro-Brexit and right-wing politicians like Nigel Farage, Carl Benjamin and Tommy Robinson being pelted with milkshakes during the election campaign.

More recently, an 81-year-old British Army veteran was hit with a milkshake outside a Brexit Party polling station in Aldershot, England.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.