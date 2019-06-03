WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) - Police in Northern California say officers shot and killed a man with mental health issues who ran at officers with a crowbar.

The East Bay Times reports Walnut Creek police officers police first fired bean bags to try and stop the 23-year-old man but that attempt failed.

The Walnut Creek Police Department says a woman called 911 Sunday and said her grandson had threatened her.

It says another call was received from a neighbor reporting a man wielding a metal crowbar and with a red bandanna over his head and face was banging on his front door.

The department says officers ordered him to drop the crowbar but he refused. It says that one officer fired bean bags at him and when he continued to run toward the officers, two of them fired their handguns.

