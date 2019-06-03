PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A street shooting in Philadelphia has left two men seriously injured.
But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 12:45 a.m. Monday on North Water Street.
Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and was hospitalized in very critical condition. A 30-year-old man was also wounded and was hospitalized in stable condition.
A car and a vacant home were also struck by bullets.
Authorities say the shooter fled the scene and remains at large.
