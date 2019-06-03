THE HAGUE — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leveled a fresh warning about Chinese economic expansion into Europe Monday, asserting during a meeting with Dutch leaders that “China wants to be the dominant economic and military power in the world, spreading its authoritarian vision for society and its corrupt practices worldwide.”



“We’re not afraid of a little competition from China and I know the people of the Netherlands aren’t either, [but] we want to compete on a free, fair, open and reciprocal basis,” Mr. Pompeo said a joint news conference with Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok.



Mr. Blok told reporters that Dutch leaders share Washington’s concerns, particularly with regard to the potential expansion into Europe of so-called “5G” next generation digital communications and telecom companies from China.



But the Dutch foreign minister said the Netherlands is still weighing what restrictions to put on Chinese 5G companies. It remains to be seen whether any European Union nations will follow President Trump’s recent move to blacklist the Chinese telecom giant Huawei.



U.S. officials warn Beijing seeks to use 5G market penetration to spy on American and European networks. The Trump administration has threatened to pull back sensitive intelligence sharing with nations that don’t put sufficient restrictions on the Chinese firms.



Debate over China’s growing influence in Europe comes amid concern among several EU nations nations over Italy’s recent decision to open itself to expanded Chinese investment by signing on as a partner to Beijing’s One Belt One Road initiative.



With an expanding trade war also playing out between the United States and China, Mr. Pompeo has repeatedly raised China issues during his current week-long visit to Europe — a trip that saw him arrive later Monday in London to join Mr. Trump on a state visit there.



The secretary of state has railed against what he describes as unfair practices by the Communist government in Beijing, which the Trump administration says makes regular practice of strong-arming foreign firms into handing over trade secrets to Beijing if they want access to the Chinese market.



Mr. Pompeo pushed the message in stops in Germany and Switzerland before visiting The Hague, where he told reporters that U.S. officials are “very concern that Western companies, American companies and others, when they enter the Chinese market, aren’t treated the same way that Chinese companies are treated when they enter those Western markets.”



“In some cases they’re required to compromise [through] forced technology transfers or worse,” he said. “This is precisely what President Trump has been trying to negotiate with the government of China — trying to reduce that risk dramatically by ensuring that we add a shared set of rules and common understanding about what that investment ought to look like in allowing Chinese companies to invest in America only on the same terms that American companies have the opportunity to invest in China, without the risk of their…intellectual property being expropriated.”



Mr. Pompeo said the Trump administation has “no ill will” toward major economic growth, including Chinese economic growth, but stressed that such growth must occur in on an “open basis.”



“It’s not open trade when a country can come invest here in the Netherlands, but if a Netherlands company wants to invest in their country, they’ve got to submit their data to the Chinese Communist Party and hand over that information in ways that put real risk on that business and the protection of that business’ intellectual property,” he said.



Mr. Pompeo also met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, where the two appeared on a stage together to open the 9th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit — an event that brings together innovative entrepreneurs, investors, policy makers, and innovation ecosystem partners from more than 120 countries in five key sectors: Agriculture, Connectivity, Energy, Health, and Water.



U.S. officials said summit participants this year will also discuss access to finance, job creation, and women’s economic empowerment.

