President Trump’s former campaign adviser Roger Stone posted Sunday on his Instagram account that former CIA Director John O. Brennan should be “hung for treason.”

Posted as an Instagram story, Mr. Stone said Mr. Brennan was a “psycho” who “must be charged, tried, convicted …. and hung for treason.”

Mr. Brennan, who served under President Barack Obama, has vocalized his disapproval of the current president and his administration on CNN and other political talk shows.

While Instagram stories are deleted after 24 hours, Mr. Stone reportedly deleted his prior to that time limit, according to CNN host Brian Stelter.

Fellow CNN reporter Sam Vinograd reported the post and later received word from Instagram that it had been removed “because it violated our Community Guidelines.”

Mr. Stone’s Instagram habits have gotten him into trouble in the past.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson put a gag order on Mr. Stone in February for posting an image of her near crosshairs.

This order prevented Mr. Stone from any public comments on his case or commenting on any part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Mr. Stone apologized, saying he was “kicking myself over my own stupidity.”

He would go on to potentially violate that gag order, calling Mr. Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s February house testimony “not true” and asking “Who Framed Roger Stone” in March, applying he was set up.

Mr. Stone was indicted in January for misleading the House Intelligence Committee about his connection to WikiLeaks. Mr. Stone and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have both denied communicating with each other.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.