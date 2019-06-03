SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco will pay $400,000 to the mother of a black man who was fatally shot by five police officers to settle a lawsuit over his death.

Gwendolyn Woods is the mother of Mario Woods, a 26-year-old man who was suspected in a stabbing and shot by police in 2015. She filed a lawsuit days after his death seeking monetary damages from the city.

The shooting of Woods was caught on video. Protests ensued and Police Chief Greg Suhr resigned. An autopsy found Woods was shot 20 times, many from behind, and had drugs in his system.

Details of the settlement are included in the agenda for Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, though the board will vote on the agreement later.

