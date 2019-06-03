The Supreme Court Monday rejected an appeal from right-wing provocateur Pamela Gellar, who had sought to post advertisements throughout Washington’s Metro transit system depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

Ms. Gellar and her organization, American Freedom Defense Initiative, argued the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s refusal to run the ads violated the right to free speech.

The ads Ms. Gellar hoped to run said “Support Free Speech” and contained an image of the Mohammad, which was the winning drawing from an art contest her organization sponsored. Islam forbids the depiction of Mohammad.

The transit authority rejected the ads based on its 2015 policy banning all issue-oriented ads, saying there had been a spike in complaints about political and religious advocacy from riders.

The D.C. federal appeals court had ruled against Ms. Gellar, deciding that Metro is not a public forum and its issue-oriented ban is acceptable because it doesn’t discriminate against a particular viewpoint.

The justices declined to hear the case without comment.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.