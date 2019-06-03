BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone County officials say deputies have arrested a man on suspicion of shooting and injuring another man and a boy at a residence in Shepherd, a community northeast of Billings.
Sheriff Mike Linder says the injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
The shooting was reported at about 4:50 a.m. Monday. The suspect was arrested at 2:30 p.m.
Linder has not identified the suspect or released the names of the injured. He says all three people involved knew each other and the shooting was not a random act.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.