BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone County officials say deputies have arrested a man on suspicion of shooting and injuring another man and a boy at a residence in Shepherd, a community northeast of Billings.

Sheriff Mike Linder says the injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The shooting was reported at about 4:50 a.m. Monday. The suspect was arrested at 2:30 p.m.

Linder has not identified the suspect or released the names of the injured. He says all three people involved knew each other and the shooting was not a random act.

