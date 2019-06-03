Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Monday against San Antonio as part of his investigation into the city’s decision to bar Chick-fil-A restaurants from its new airport.

Mr. Paxton announced he had filed suit against the city and its manager, Erik Walsh, for failing to turn over public records related to its Chick-fil-A decision

Mr. Paxton and others contend city lawmakers discriminated against the chicken chain because of the religious beliefs of the late owner, a devout Christian whose franchises are not open on Sundays.

The argument hinges on founder Truett Cathy’s and son and CEO Dan Cathy’s public opposition to gay marriage and their contributions to nonprofits opposed to gay marriage, which infuratied LGBQT advocates and, in the words of one city council members, made the corporation a “ symbol of hate.”

In the lawsuit, the attorney general’s office says San Antonio has stonewalled its requests for information that would shed light on the City Council’s decision in March to bar the restaurant from a federally funded public spot.

“The city of San Antonio claims that it can hide documents because it anticipated being sued,” Mr. Paxton’s statement Monday read. “But we’ve simply opened an investigation using the Public Information Act. If a mere investigation is enough to excuse the city of San Antonio from its obligation to be transparent with the people of Texas, then the Public Information Act is a dead letter. The city’s extreme position only highlights its fear about allowing any sunshine on the religious bigotry that animated its decision.”

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who backed the restaurant ban, was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but the Chick-fil-A action has become a major issue in his re-election campaign, which is headed to a runoff Saturday. His challenger, conservative City Council Member Greg Brockhouse, has pushed both the decision and Mr. Nirenberg’s deciding vote against reconsidering it in the backlash of publicity it caused.

The city’s vote has sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Authority, which is conducting a similar probe involving Buffalo’s airport. Last month, the Texas legislature passed a bill that would prohibit cities from taking “adverse action” against parties because of contributions to religious organizations, a measure Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will sign.

