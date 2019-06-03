NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on the case accusing actor Kevin Spacey of groping a young man in 2016 (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Kevin Spacey’s lawyer is calling the case accusing the actor of groping a young man in 2016 “ridiculous.”

Defense attorney Alan Jackson blasted prosecutors Monday during a hearing at the Nantucket District Court, where Spacey also made a surprise appearance.

Spacey didn’t speak during the hearing or answer reporters’ questions when he arrived and left the courthouse.

He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

Jackson accused prosecutors of falsely denying they had access to information about the accuser’s cellphone.

First Assistant District Attorney Brian Glenny denied his office lied about having access to the phone.

Jackson asked the judge to set a trial this summer because Spacey is “suffering.” The judge said the earliest the trial will happen is sometime this fall.

___

10 a.m.

Kevin Spacey has arrived at a Nantucket courthouse where a hearing is set in the case accusing him of groping an 18-year-old busboy in 2016.

The former “House of Cards” actor was not required to attend Monday’s pretrial hearing. Wearing a gray suit and glasses, Spacey walked into the courthouse with his lawyers.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery.

His accuser says Spacey groped him in the crowded bar of the Club Car, where the teen worked as a busboy.

On Friday, Spacey’s attorney Alan Jackson accused the man of deleting text messages that support Spacey’s claims of innocence.

Jackson wants the court to demand that prosecutors turn over a “complete and unaltered” forensic copy of the accuser’s cellphone.

