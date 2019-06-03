President Trump paid tribute Queen Elizabeth II and his British hosts at a state dinner late Monday, raising a glass to their nations’ valiant history and shared values.

“Freedom, sovereignty, self-determination, the rule of law and reverence for the rights given to us my almighty God,” Mr. Trump said.

The president followed a toast from the queen, who reminded Mr. Trump of the value of multi-national organizations he’s criticized at times.

The grand dinner at Buckingham Palace featured 171 participants, including each of Mr. Trump’s adult children.

Mr. Trump was dressed in a tuxedo with white bow tie, while first lady Melania Trump wore a Dior Haute Couture ivory silk crepe gown with silk tulle detail, according to her office.

Steamed halibut, a saddle of lamb and strawberry dessert were on the menu.

Before dining, the queen focused on longstanding cooperation between the two countries, particularly on D-Day.

Mr. Trump and Mrs. Trump are scheduled to recognize the anniversary of the Allied invasion in ceremonies at Portsmouth, England, and in France later this week.

“On that day, and on many occasions since, the armed forces of both our countries fought side by side to defend our cherished values of liberty and democracy,” the queen said.

She said since then, the U.S. and its allies have forged institutions that bond them.

The queen reminded Mr. Trump, who is skeptical of multilateral agreements and organizations, of their original intent — to work “together to safeguard a hard-won peace.”

“As we look to the future, I’m confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us,” the queen said.

