SEATTLE (AP) - A Ukrainian man charged in a massive hacking attack on restaurants, casinos and other business in 47 states has been extradited to the U.S. to face charges.

Andrii Kolpakov made his first appearance in federal court in Seattle on Monday after being extradited from Spain. He did not enter a plea to the hacking, fraud and identity theft charges. His arraignment was set for June 10.

Kolpakov was arrested last year along with two other men accused of being involved in the “FIN7” hacking group.

Authorities say the group stole about 15 million credit and debit cards records. Targeted companies included Chipotle, Arby’s and Red Robin. The FBI says the stolen card numbers were often were sold in underground online marketplaces and criminals then made charges on them, with losses in the tens of millions of dollars.

