House Democrats on Monday announced the first full votes to hold Trump officials in contempt of Congress next week, targeting Attorney General William P. Barr and former top White House lawyer Don McGahn.

Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer announced the move, saying it will authorize the Judiciary Committee to go to court to try to compel the administration to turn over the information Democrats are seeking.

The resolution would also be prospective, granting powers to other committees who feel they’re being stonewalled to go to court in the future.

“This administration’s systematic refusal to provide Congress with answers and cooperate with Congressional subpoenas is the biggest cover-up in American history, and Congress has a responsibility to provide oversight on behalf of the American people,” Mr. Hoyer said.

