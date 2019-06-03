The House Oversight Committee announced Monday it will hold a vote to recommend holding Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress, saying they have refused to turn over documents about adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah E. Cummings informed the two Cabinet secretaries of the move in letters, accusing them of being “part of a pattern” of obstruction by Trump officials.

“This cover-up is being directed from the top,” Mr. Cummings said.

He said he would delay the contempt vote if the secretaries produce the documents he has subpoenaed by Thursday.

The vote would be the second time committees have recommended contempt proceedings against Mr. Barr. The Judiciary Committee voted on partisan lines last month to make a similar recommendation.

House Democratic leaders announced late Monday they will hold a contempt vote on Mr. Barr, as well as former White House top lawyer Don McGahn, next week. That resolution will empower committees to go to court to demand judges referee any current and future disputes, including Mr. Cummings’ fight with Mr. Barr and Mr. Ross.

The Commerce Department, in a statement, called Mr. Cummings’ move premature, saying they’ve “worked in good faith” by delivering nearly 14,000 pages of documents already.

What Mr. Cummings is seeking now, though, is shielded by attorney-client and deliberative process protections, the department said.

And Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the committee, said Mr. Cummings was trying to poison an ongoing case at the Supreme Court where the justices are trying to decide whether adding the citizenship question to the census was done legally.

“The Democrats’ desperation to affect the outcome of the case raises the question: why don’t they want to know how many American citizens are in the United States of America?” Mr. Jordan said.

Mr. Cummings’ new demand comes as civil liberties groups go to court this week to ask a judge to punish the Trump administration for lying.

The American Civil Liberties Union says it uncovered evidence that a Republican strategist helped orchestrate the addition of the citizenship question, after conducting research that suggested it would help maximize Republican votes at the expense of minorities and Democrats.

Mr. Cummings cited that new information in his letters to the two Cabinet officials, saying it heightens the urgency of his own investigation.

His committee in April issued a subpoena demanding answers from John Gore, a senior Justice Department official at the center of the decision to add the citizenship question to the census.

Mr. Gore had talked to the committee previously but, under instructions from government lawyers, had rebuffed a number of questions. It’s those questions Mr. Cummings said he wants to get answers to.

He said the vote he’s planning would envision “civil enforcement action.” That stops short of the call by some lawmakers for Congress to flex its inherent contempt powers to arrest or fine recalcitrant officials.

