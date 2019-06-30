Sen. Bernie Sanders avoided the busing scandal that marred former Vice President Joe Biden’s debate night, though he said the option wasn’t “optimal.”

“Resegregation is a very serious problem,” he said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

Mr. Biden fumbled after being called out by Sen. Kamala Harris on his past opposition to busing, an embarrassment on the heels of his controversial remarks about his relationship with segregationist senators early in his career.

Mr. Sanders avoided weighing in on Mr. Biden’s record, but instead focused on what he saw as a solution to resegregation — better investment in public schools.

“We need to build public education in this country,” Mr. Sanders said. “We need to make sure that kids go to community schools that are integrated.”

He blamed the federal government’s lack of investment in fair housing, public schools and teachers for creating unequal environments for public schooling.

The Vermont Senator didn’t rule out busing as an option, but said it wasn’t the best for children.

“Does anyone think its a good idea to put a kid on a bus, travel for an hour to another school into another neighborhood that he or she doesn’t know?” he said.

