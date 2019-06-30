OSAN AIR FORCE BASE, South Korea — President Trump shook hands with dictator Kim Jong-un on Sunday and stepped onto North Korean soil — a first for a sitting U.S. president — in a bid to revive talks over the brutal regime’s nuclear and missile systems.

Mr. Trump said it was a “great honor” to cross the border within the demilitarized zone, or “DMZ,” and that both nations will try to restart talks. He also said he’d like to invite Mr. Kim to the White House.

“I think it’s historic. It’s a great day for the world,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Kim, dressed in his typical Mao attire, greeted Mr. Trump warmly, saying through an interpreter: “I never expected to meet you at this place.”

“This is an historic moment,” he said.

The pair moved into the nearby Freedom House, where Mr. Kim said he’d be willing to put “an end to the unfortunate past.”

The leaders met for nearly an hour, signaling they had more on their minds than a handshake.

It was the third encounter between the two men, after a pair of summits that forged a personal bond but failed to result in a deal to fully denuclearize Mr. Kim’s secretive and hostile nation.

The leaders met Sunday at the truce site of Panmunjom within the DMZ. It’s a heavily armed area, though North and South Korea had taken steps to demolish guard posts and otherwise scale back tensions over the last year.

Mr. Trump claimed North Koreans on site were in tears as he crossed the border.

“We’re all in this together. We want to get this thing solved,” he told cheering U.S. soldiers at the Osan Air Force Base south of Seoul.

The time-stands-still moment capped a whirlwind 48 hours for Mr. Trump, who invited Mr. Kim early Saturday, saying it was a spur-of-the-moment idea.

It’s unclear if the pair can turn the photo-op into results for U.S. security and Korean peace, after nuclear talks with Mr. Kim hit a stalemate in February. The gesture could result in working-level talks and a third Trump-Kim summit, potentially validating their efforts.

Yet Mr. Trump also risks legitimizing a ruthless strongman who, many say, will never give up his nuclear ambitions. Another failed summit or provocation from Mr. Kim could damage Mr. Trump on the cusp of the 2020 campaign.

Mr. Trump downplayed expectations.

“We want to get it right,” he told reporters.

The president walked away from a summit in Hanoi this year because the North Koreans demanded sweeping sanctions relief in exchange for only a limited commitment to destroy part of their nuclear arsenal at the Yongbyon nuclear complex.

Mr. Trump hinted at a softening of that approach.

“Pretty much the initial talks are going to be between the United States and North Korea,” Mr. Trump said. “The sanctions remain, but at some point during the negotiations, things can happen.”

Gen. Robert B. Abrams, commander of U.S. Forces Korea, said “the mission remains the same” while diplomacy unfolds.

“We have to maintain our edge,” he told soldiers at Osan, before Mr. Trump arrived. “We’ve got to be ready to fight tonight.”

Mr. Trump exchanged warm letters with Mr. Kim before this visit to Asia, giving South Korean President Moon Jae-in hope he could seize on that momentum to advance the Korean peace process.

Mr. Moon, who hosted Mr. Trump in Seoul, is urging Mr. Trump to be flexible, since he’s tied his own legacy to making progress on Korean peace.

“I hope that this meeting with Chairman Kim Jong-un at the Panmunjom will bring hope to the people of South and North Korea, and that it will be a milestone in the history of humankind towards peace,” Mr. Moon said.

Mr. Moon joined Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim at the DMZ, which has divided north from south since the Korean War was frozen by an armistice in 1953. It is 160 miles long and 2.5 miles wide.

Previous U.S. presidents, including Barack Obama, have visited to reaffirm the U.S.-South Korea alliance, though Mr. Trump is the first to use the backdrop as an embrace of the north.

Mr. Trump invited Mr. Kim through his favorite medium, Twitter, ahead of his final meetings at the G-20 summit Saturday and flight to South Korea.

“He saw it, social media — pretty powerful thing, social media,” Mr. Trump said.

It was an unusual offer, like a friend texting another to meet up at the diner.

Only this time, they planned to meet at an area President Bill Clinton once dubbed the “scariest place on Earth.”

Mr. Trump the North Koreans responded to his initial tweet with interest, sparking “will he-won’t he” drama and hand-wringing over the lack of preparation — assuming the showcase hadn’t been planned in secret.

Some folks in South Korea weren’t happy.

Cho Won-jin, the leader of the far-right Our Republican Party, said regime change is the only way to solve the North Korean problem, so Mr. Trump was making a mistake by agreeing to a trilateral visit at the DMZ.

He said Mr. Moon’s progressive government is “socialist” and an unreliable partner with America.

“We oppose President Trump meeting Kim [Jong-un] at the DMZ,” he told The Washington Times late Saturday. “It’s is very dangerous for President Trump to take [Mr. Moon’s] side.”

By late Sunday, however, Mr. Trump was already on his victory lap, saying Mr. Moon called him on the way to Osan.

“He’s so happy,” Mr. Trump said. “He’s so thrilled.”

