2020 presidential candidate Julian Castro said President Trump is terrorizing immigrant communities by threatening ICE raids.

“He wants to scare these immigrant families. He wants self deportation and he wants to chill the others from participation in American life,” Mr. Castro said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Mr. Trump imposed a two-week delay on his plans to start rounding up and deporting illegal immigrant families last weekend, tasking Congress with finding a solution.

On Saturday, the president determined there hasn’t been enough progress and announced the deportations will begin “some time after July 4.”

Mr. Castro praised cities like Los Angeles and Chicago that have treated to push back on Mr. Trump’s plan and not cooperate with enforcing his order.

Mr. Castro became a breakout star on the immigration issue this week at the Democratic debate.

On Sunday, he defended his support for giving illegal immigrants access to healthcare, arguing that American taxpayers are already paying for immigrant healthcare overtime they go the emergency room.

The former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development also stood by his stance on decriminalizing illegal border crossings, pushing back on criticisms that it would essentially create open borders. He said that there can’t be “open borders” if there’s still a wall and border agents still on patrol.

“Open borders is a right-wing talking point,” he said on ABC’s “This Week.” “It always has been.”

