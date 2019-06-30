Presidential candidate Julian Castro knocked President Trump’s performance in North Korea on Sunday, saying the meeting is getting the U.S. nowhere.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Mr. Castro said it was good to have open dialogue with adversaries, but ultimately the U.S.-North Korean talks have proven to be fruitless.

He argued that the North Koreans haven’t honored any of the original promises they made during the first meeting in Singapore last year.

“We haven’t gotten anything out of it,” he said. “It seems like it’s all for show.”

The former secretary of Housing and Urban Development said Mr. Trump needed to lay more groundwork beforehand to ensure that Mr. Kim showed tangible improvement before meeting with him — otherwise the only accomplishment is raising the profile of a dictator.

“I think that he should put the work in before him and hold him accountable,” Mr. Castro said.

Mr. Trump made history early Sunday morning when he met with Kim Jong-un in the DMZ and became the first sitting U.S president to cross into North Korea. The two agreed to restart denuclearization talks that stalled earlier this year.

