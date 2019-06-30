NEW YORK — A group of New York Police Department officers made sure a fetus discarded on a Brooklyn street months ago got a proper funeral - to the mournful sound of an NYPD bagpipe.

For Saturday’s service, six officers carried the tiny casket into the Basilica of our Lady of Perpetual Help in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

The funeral was organized by the Life Center of New York anti-abortion group, with Roman Catholic parishioners attending.

Life Center members gave the fetus a name: Monica. It was found last February in a bag by a tree in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood, surrounded by bloodied clothing.

The medical examiner said the fetus was about 20 weeks old. Burial was at Resurrection Cemetery on Staten Island, in a section for abandoned remains.

