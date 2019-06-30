Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will reportedly start work on a book about her time inside the Trump administration before the summer is out.

According to Axios, citing unnamed sources, Mrs. Sanders plans to relax with her family in July before moving back to Arkansas to begin work on a book that “will be billed as an account of her life in politics and experience inside the Trump administration, which she sees as very positive.”

Mrs. Sanders, whose last day at the White House was Friday, also plans to hit the speakers’ circuit and help President Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign after returning to her home state, the site reported Sunday night.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Mrs. Sanders is considering a 2022 run to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson in Arkansas, a conservative state where Mr. Trump is popular. Her father Mike Huckabee had been governor of the state before Mr. Hutchinson.

