Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, called Sunday for a federal investigation and legal action against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler after an attack on a conservative journalist by antifa activists during a protest that spun out of control.

“To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists,” Mr. Cruz tweeted.

He referred to Mr. Wheeler’s hands-off approach toward protest activity, including his defense last year of police who allowed activists to block traffic and harass drivers during a spontaneous demonstration.

That incident was caught on camera by Andy Ngo, the right-leaning journalist assaulted Saturday, who has run afoul of antifa by chronicling “anti-fascist” protest activity.

Mr. Ngo was attacked by antifa activists at the Portland protest, sustaining bloody cuts and bruises to his face and neck as protesters mobbed him, grabbed his GoPro, and pelted him with milkshakes and projectiles as he tried to walk away, as shown on video of the episode.

Mr. Cruz, who called it a “sickening criminal assault,” wasn’t the only one frustrated with the attack as well as the unruly demonstrations that have roiled Oregon’s largest city since the 2016 election.

U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who like Mr. Ngo is openly gay, said he has asked the Justice Department to investigate the incident, tweeting, “This is outrageous. Where was Portland Mayor @tedwheeler?”

To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists. https://t.co/5xyCDARICl https://t.co/c0Tf3SsKEf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

I have asked @TheJusticeDept to investigate this incident in Portland. I can’t just sit by and watch my friend be brutally attacked. https://t.co/vODiWktqIm — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 30, 2019

Portland State University professor Peter Boghossian called for impeaching Mr. Wheeler, saying he has allowed “street thugs to assault journalists, blockade hospitals, and pull pedestrians out of their cars.”

“His behavior is disgraceful and impeachment proceedings must begin immediately,” tweeted Mr. Boghossian.

It’s past time to #impeach #Portland #Mayor @tedwheeler. He’s allowing street thugs to assault journalists, blockade hospitals, and pull pedestrians out of their cars. His behavior is disgraceful and impeachment proceedings must begin immediately. @MrAndyNgo — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) June 30, 2019

Mr. Wheeler had no public comment Sunday on the melee, which saw hundreds of protesters take to the streets to counter a rally held by a few dozen right-wing activists with Proud Boys and Him Too.

The counter-protest was organized by Portland Democratic Socialists of America, the Pop Mob coalition and Rose City Antifa.

John Noonan, senior counselor for military and defense affairs for Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, said Mr. Wheeler’s streets are “straight out of Mad Max Thunderdome. This is a giant, glaring failure of leadership.”

Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet K. Dhillon tweeted Saturday that Mr. Ngo had been admitted to the hospital overnight with a “brain bleed,” adding “[y]ou sick ‘journalists’ and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed.”

Update to @MrAndyNgo supporters — he is being admitted to the hospital overnight as a result of a brain bleed. You sick “journalists” and other hacks gloating about this should be ashamed. As for the rest, please pray for @MrAndyNgo who we need back in health — brave man!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/XYVy4EbIzv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 30, 2019

The attack prompted a mixed reaction from the media, with some condemning the attack and others arguing that Mr. Ngo knew he was taking a risk by covering the event.

Slate writer Aymann Ismail tweeted that Mr. Ngo was guilty of helping “create an atmosphere of violence,” while the Human Rights Campaign’s Charlotte Clymer said Mr. Ngo “intentionally provokes people on the left to drive his content.”

Violence is completely wrong, and I find it sad and weak to allow a sniveling weasel like Andy Ngo to get under one’s skin like this, but I’m also not going to pretend that this wasn’t Ngo’s goal from the start.



I mean… let’s cut the shit here. This is what they do. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 30, 2019

Portland police said the protest resulted in “multiple assaults” and arrested three protesters. There were numerous reports of activists throwing milkshakes, which police said appeared to be mixed with a quick-drying cement substance.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.