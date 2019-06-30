TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson are investigating the discovery of a body on fire in a dry wash.
The say the Tucson Fire Department responded to a call about a fire around 9 a.m. Sunday.
Fire crews found the body upon arrival and notified police.
Authorities say the body is that of a man believed to be in his 30s.
Police pronounced the man dead at the scene.
They say their investigation is ongoing.
