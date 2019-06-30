By - Associated Press - Sunday, June 30, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson are investigating the discovery of a body on fire in a dry wash.

The say the Tucson Fire Department responded to a call about a fire around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Fire crews found the body upon arrival and notified police.

Authorities say the body is that of a man believed to be in his 30s.

Police pronounced the man dead at the scene.

They say their investigation is ongoing.

