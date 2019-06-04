DETROIT (AP) - Police in Detroit say a man was fatally shot at the end of a car chase that began when crime suspects refused to stop.
Officer Dan Donakowski says shots were fired Monday when a man started to drive toward officers after the car was surrounded. One person was killed and another was wounded. The chase included a pursuit on Interstate 75.
Police Chief James Craig says two guns were recovered from the car. He says the vehicle was involved in a weekend shooting that was under investigation.
The incident will be investigated, and the findings will be shared with prosecutors.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.