The British “Trump is a baby” balloon is no more — stabbed to death on a London street.

A pro-Trump Briton identified as “Based Amy” took a sharp object to the small blimp in Trafalgar Square and watched it quickly deflate as she took a video selfie of her case of Direct Action.

“That’s a disgrace, it’s a national disgrace, the president of the United States, the best president ever,” she says on her video.

After she had stabbed the balloon, which has graced protests at both of President Trump’s visits to Britain last summer and this one, she exulted that it was “going down, baby.” She held up her hands and noted that one was “bleeding quite badly though.”

The video, which runs a little less than two minutes also shows “Based Amy” being arrested and escalated into screams as police try to control her body while she is trying to hold up the phone and tape everything.

“Hey America, help me. People are assaulting me,” she says.

