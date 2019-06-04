The assistant speaker of the House announced Tuesday that he supports “Medicare for All” legislation that has been introduced in the lower chamber, putting another top Democrat behind the far-reaching plan to overhaul the nation’s health care system, and on the opposite side of the issue from Speaker Nancy Pelosi who has urged caution.

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, a candidate for the Senate in New Mexico, said the nation must do more to provide health care coverage to those who cannot afford it.

“Despite the incredible progress we’ve made because of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid expansion, we continue to see Americans crushed by the health insurance industry, and health care remains a right that far too many New Mexicans and far too many Americans struggle to gain,” Mr. Lujan said in a statement. “It’s why I’m proud to announce my support of Medicare for All — bold legislation that will greatly enhance the ability for Americans to receive care.”

Mr. Lujan is the 112 Democratic member of the House to endorse Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s proposal.

Sen. Bernard Sanders is carrying a companion bill in the Senate, which has the support of 14 Democratic lawmakers.

