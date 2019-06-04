President Trump called Bette Midler a “washed up psycho” after the singer-actress shared with her Twitter followers a fake quote attributed to Mr. Trump in which he supposedly bashed Fox News and Republicans.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Ms. Midler commented upon a fabricated quote in which Mr. Trump “told” People magazine in 1988 that if he were to run for president, he would do so as a Republican because its members are “the dumbest group of voters in the country. They believe anything on Fox News. I could lie and they’d still eat it up.”

“He certainly knew his crowd,” Ms. Midler commented on the too-good-to-be-true quote. Her comment had been retweeted more than 10,000 times and “liked” more than 27,000 times by Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to spike the football.

“Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make ‘your great president’ look really bad,” Mr. Trump wrote while on a trip to Europe, where it was after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

The president then used the worst Trumpian insult against Ms. Midler — comparison to the liberal media.

“She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer!” he concluded.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.