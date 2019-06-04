The Chinese government on Tuesday issued a pair of formal advisories against travel to the U.S., warning that citizens could be subjected to “harassment” or could fall victim to increased gun violence and robberies across America.

In its warning, China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism cited a growing number of thefts, shootings, and other violent crimes across the U.S. as reasons why Chinese citizens should “fully assess the risk of traveling there.” China’s Foreign Ministry issued a separate but similar advisory, warning that Chinese citizens are at an increased risk of being interrogated or harassed by U.S. authorities.

“I believe it is only necessary in light of current circumstances. China would not have done so were it not necessary,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Tuesday.

“For some time, U.S. law enforcement agencies have been harassing Chinese citizens with interrogation upon entry or exit and on-site interviews, among other forms,” he continued. “Therefore the Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued the tourism reminder, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy and consulates in the US decided to issue the safety reminder to raise safety awareness. That, I believe, is what a responsible government should do.”

The accusations come amid growing tensions between Washington and Beijing. In addition to grueling trade negotiations between the two sides, military officials from both countries have publicly blasted one another in recent days.

Over the weekend, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan condemned China’s incursions into the vital South China Sea. Chinese officials responded by accusing the U.S. of overstepping its international bounds.

And on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that Beijing wants to spread “its authoritarian vision for society and its corrupt practices worldwide.”

