Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas quashed speculation that he might be retiring under President Trump, saying he has “no idea” how the rumor started.

“I have no idea where this stuff comes from,” the 70-year-old conservative justice told philanthropist David Rubenstein Monday at a lecture hosted by the Supreme Court Historical Society in Washington.

Mr. Rubenstein had mentioned that rumors were swirling in Washington that Justice Thomas was going to retire this June, asking the justice whether it was his “friends” or “enemies” behind the gossip.

“One of the things you have to get used to in this business and here [in Washington] is that people can say things about you and for you that have nothing to do with you,” Justice Thomas responded.

During the lighthearted discussion, Mr. Rubenstein also asked Justice Thomas what he did to relax outside of the Court.

“I really don’t have a lot of stress. I cause stress,” the justice joked. “I enjoy being here. I enjoy my work. It’s a lot of work, but I can’t tell you I get totally stressed out.

“For 28 years, I’ve had colleagues who are like family,” he added. “They’re good people. So I can’t say I have a lot of stress.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.