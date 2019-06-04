Rep. Dan Kildee said Monday more Democratic members are advocating for President Trump’s impeachment as his administration continues to stonewall House investigations.

“The number of members that are coming to the conclusion that the president is essentially leaving us no choice but to exercise our right under the Constitution. That number is increasing, and it’s because the president is taking us there,” the Michigan Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day” show.

“I can’t ignore my oath, and I can’t ignore that fact the president is trampling all over the law. So if we go there, it’s because the president is behaving in a way that leaves us no choice,” the congressman said.

Mr. Kildee added he is not a yes on impeaching Mr. Trump yet, but he said he is “much closer to that point” as he thinks the president’s resistance to investigations is leaving them “no choice.”

“I have been a very careful visitor to this whole conversation because I think it’s something that we have to tread very lightly on. This is a very significant part of our oversight authority, but it’s something that we have to be careful when we exercise it,” he said.

“Unless the president significantly changes course, becomes more transparent, is willing to cooperate with us and allow us to provide just the bare essential oversight on this administration, I don’t think he’s leaving us any choice,” Mr. Kildee said.

