Rep. David Cicilline said Tuesday the House Judiciary Committee has opened a “broad investigation” and antitrust probe into tech giants such as Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon.

“It’s really to look at the behavior of these big technology companies, are they engaged in anti-competitive behavior, are they respecting the privacy of users, are they discouraging innovation and entrepreneurship,” the California Democrat, who chairs the Antitrust Subcommittee, said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“This is an opportunity in a very bipartisan way collect a lot of good data on what we need to do to respond to this very serious monopoly or duopoly moment and what we’re going to make this market work right to protect the interests of consumers and their privacy and people will have control of their own data,” Mr. Cicilline said, adding they are not focused on a specific company but rather the marketplace as a whole.

When asked whether these hearings could result in them changing antitrust statutes to break up tech companies, Mr. Cicilline said “nothing is off the table.”

The investigation comes as debates about the size of tech companies has become a campaign topic.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, announced in March an ambitious plan to break up Amazon, Facebook and Google due to them having “too much power” and their handling of the 2016 presidential election.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.