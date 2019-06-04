Members of the D.C. Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would expand voter participation, decriminalize sex work and make rides on the DC Circulator free of charge.

Council member Brianne Nadeau, Ward 1 Democrat, introduced the Vote by Mail Amendment Act of 2019, which would allow city residents to choose to vote in person, by mail or by dropping off a paper ballot in the days leading up to and on Election Day.

The bill would require that ballots be mailed to voters at least 45 days before the election. Voters then could mail back the ballot in a prepaid envelope, drop off the ballot at a deposit center 15 days before and on Election Day, or vote in person in the seven days leading up to and on Election Day.

Voter turnout was 18% in the 2018 primary election and 46% in the 2018 general election, according to the D.C. Board of Elections.

The legislation, which could improve turnout, was referred to the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

Council member Robert White, at-large Democrat, introduced the Restore the Vote Amendment Act of 2019, which would return the right to vote to D.C. residents incarcerated for felony convictions.

“I remind people that there is no provision in the Constitution removing the right to vote for people who have committed felonies. And those who have been convicted do not lose their constitutional protections. They do not lose their civil rights. They do not lose their citizenship,” Mr. White said at a press conference announcing the bill. “Why, then, would they lose their most fundamental democratic right?”

All but two states have laws that strip incarcerated persons of their right to vote, most of which were passed during the Jim Crow era, Mr. White said.

The bill, which was co-introduced by all members of the council and has received support from Attorney General Karl A. Racine, was referred to the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety.

Council member David Grosso, at-large independent, reintroduced legislation to decriminalize consensual sex work. The bill differs from the previous legislation in that it makes clear that coercion, exploitation and human trafficking are not tolerated in the District.

The Community Safety and Health Amendment Act of 2019 would establish a task force to examine the effects of criminal penalties on sex workers and to improve public health and human rights for sex workers.

The legislation was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary and Public Safety.

Council member Brandon Todd, Ward 4 Democrat, introduced the DC Circulator Equity Act to make bus rides free and expand service to all eight wards.

The act, which was referred to the Committee on Transportation and the Environment, addresses issues of climate change, traffic congestion and income inequality, Mr. Todd said.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, at-large Democrat, scheduled a legislative meeting on June 18 to address Mr. Grosso’s emergency legislation to protect from discrimination city government workers who are enrolled in the D.C. Medical Marijuana Program.

