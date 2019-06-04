The Justice Department said Tuesday it is ready to restart negotiations with House Democrats to provide documents investigators are seeking in their do-over of the special counsel’s Russia investigation, but only if the House calls off its scheduled contempt vote.

Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd says Democrats appear to have backed off their original demands, which included information the Justice Department says it couldn’t have turned over without breaking the law.

He said in a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler that they can rekindle negotiations over the remaining information — but not with the threat of a contempt vote next week.

Mr. Boyd said to show good faith, Mr. Nadler must expunge the May 8 vote he orchestrated in his committee to recommend holding Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt of Congress.

He said they reached a deal with the House intelligence committee on documents, and could still reach one with Mr. Nadler.

“The only reason we were not able to engage in a similar accommodation with the Judiciary Committee is that you insisted on taking the unnecessary step of holding a contempt vote less than three weeks after issuing the subpoena, at a time when negotiations were ongoing,” Mr. Boyd wrote.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.