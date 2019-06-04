President Trump called the top Democrat in the Senate a “creep” and accused him of undermining the U.S. in trade negotiations with Mexico, purely from partisan spite.
“Can you imagine Cryin’ Chuck Schumer saying out loud, for all to hear, that I am bluffing with respect to putting Tariffs on Mexico,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.
“Frankly, I don’t believe that President Trump will actually go through with the tariffs,” Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, had said Tuesday in a speech from the Senate floor. “President Trump has a habit of talking tough and then retreating, because his policies often can’t be implemented or don’t make sense … so I wouldn’t be surprised at all if President Trump doesn’t follow through on these tariffs, either.”
Mr. Trump called that a failure to put country before party.
“What a Creep. He would rather have our Country fail with drugs & Immigration than give Republicans a win,” he wrote.
At the end of his tweet, Mr. Trump warned Mexico not to believe the Senate minority leader.
“But he gave Mexico bad advice, no bluff!” he concluded.
