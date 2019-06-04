President Trump deleted a tweet flubbing the progress of a $19.1 billion bipartisan disaster relief bill that passed the House Monday, leading to ridicule from Democrats.

Mr. Trump tweeted Monday: “House just passed the 19.1 Billion Dollar Disaster Aid Bill. Great, now we will get it done in the Senate! Farmers, Puerto Rico and all will be very happy.”

However, the bill had already passed the Senate two weeks ago and is now heading to Mr. Trump’s desk to sign.

Democrats quickly took to Twitter pointed out Mr. Trump’s error, with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer saying the president was “clearly confused.”

“President @realDonaldTrump, you’re clearly confused. The Senate passed the bill two weeks ago. Hopefully after blocking it for so long, you’re not too confused to sign it,” the New York Democrat wrote.

Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes tweeted: “Umm, Mr. President, this already passed the Senate. I’m just spit ballin’ here, but there might be someone there that can tell you about that. So at this point you just need to go ahead and, um, get out that big magic marker of yours….”

Rep. Bill Foster, an Illinois Democrat, used his response to not only knock Mr. Trump but also House Republicans, who blocked the bill three times last week when Democrats attempted to pass it with unanimous consent.

“The President may have forgotten that the Senate already passed this bill because his Republican allies in the House have spent the last two weeks blocking it,” he tweeted.

The House voted 354-58 Monday to approve $19 billion in emergency relief for disaster recovery in states and Puerto Rico — though leaving out the $4.5 billion in money Mr. Trump has demanded to help stem the border crisis.

Regardless, Mr. Trump has blessed the deal and is expected to sign the bill.

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this article.

