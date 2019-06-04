NEW YORK — Lawyers for President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign say Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings should end a lawsuit alleging conspiracy between the campaign and Russia.

The arguments on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President Inc. were filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.

The lawyers say the release of Mueller’s report should end the lawsuit. They now seek sanctions against the Democratic National Committee.

The DNC sued Trump’s campaign, Russia, WikiLeaks and Trump’s son and son-in-law in April 2018 for unspecified damages, alleging a complex conspiracy to cheat Democrats.

Lawyers for Trump’s campaign say the Democratic National Committee continued with “a politically motivated sham case” after the release of Mueller’s report in a “doomed effort to prove a falsehood.”

The DNC says Mueller’s report confirms and bolsters its central arguments.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.