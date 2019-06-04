President Trump, speaking on foreign shores, said he will not retreat from his threat to impose tariffs on Mexican products until they do more to stem the flow of migrants puncturing the southern U.S. border.

“This will take effect next week,” he said Tuesday at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

He also warned members of his own party not to block the move, which will start with a 5% percent tariff and escalate to 25% if the administration doesn’t see progress.

Business leaders are worried about the tariffs’ potential effect on the economy, a view that some Republicans share, raising the specter of tangible pushback.

“I don’t think they will do that,” Mr. Trump said, ordering the GOP to get in line. “I think if they do, it’s foolish.”

Mr. Trump, who is fuming about huge numbers of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., also spoke directly to Mexico, saying the government cannot shirk its responsibility by blaming criminal cartels or others.

“Millions of people are flowing through Mexico, that’s unacceptable,” he said.

