President Trump said Tuesday the U.K. and U.S. have an opportunity to strike a “substantial” post-Brexit trade deal, even joking that departing Prime Minister Theresa May ought to stick around for it.

Speaking at a business roundtable, Mr. Trump said Britain’s ongoing effort to leave the European Union gives the nations a shot to “tremendously enlarge” their bilateral partnership.

“I think we will have a very, very substantial trade deal,” he said, flanked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and chief aides at St. James Palace. “It will be a very fair deal, and I think that this is something that your folks want to do, my folks want to do, we want to do and we’re going to get it done.”

Mrs. May said trade between the two countries totaled $240 billion last year, though they can take it even further.

“Of course, that’s with a good bilateral trade agreement,” she said.

The prime minister won’t be around to captain the deal, however. She is stepping down on Friday due to three years of failure to craft a plan for leaving the EU.

Thirteen candidates are seeking to replace her, with Conservative frontrunner Boris Johnson and Brexit Party founder Nigel Farage pushing for the U.K. to leave the EU without a deal on Oct. 31.

Mr. Trump quipped that Mrs. May could hang around for a bit if she wants to be part of the trade pact.

“I don’t know exactly what your timing is, but stick around,” Mr. Trump said to laughter. “Let’s do this deal, OK?”

The two leaders spoke on the second day of Mr. Trump’s trip to London with first lady Melania Trump and his adult children.

On Monday, the Trumps were feted with high ceremony at Buckingham Palace, a tour of Westminster Abbey and a state dinner with Queen Elizabeth II.

Some Londoners aren’t happy about the president’s arrival and are protesting loudly. A mocking “Baby Trump” blimp flew near Parliament Tuesday, though it was unclear if the president would see it.

Later this week, the president and first lady will travel to Portsmouth, England, Ireland and then France to mark the 75th anniversary of the pivotal, U.S.-led allied invasion of Normandy in World War II.

