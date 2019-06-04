MIAMI (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a man and his 7-year-old son were shot dead and found inside a pickup truck in a Miami suburb.
Miami Gardens Police Department said Monday in a statement that they are investigating the murder of 31-year-old Lavel Mucherson and his son Hezekiah.
Detectives told local news outlets they believe it was a “targeted” attack.
The Miami Herald reports Mucherson was arrested in 2014 on a charge of second-degree murder. But the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office concluded three years later that Mucherson could have acted in self-defense.
A judge granted him immunity under Florida’s self-defense law.
