NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (AP) - A former corrections officer accused of killing a prospective state legislative candidate and the Jersey City Republican Party chairman in a hit-and-run accident two years ago has pleaded guilty to death by auto charges.

Hudson County prosecutors will recommend Michael Hansen get a 20-year state prison term when he’s sentenced Aug. 2. The plea deal calls for him to get 10-year sentences for each death, with the tems served consecutively.

The charges Hansen pleaded guilty to on Friday stem from an April 2017 crash in North Bergen.

Prosecutors have said the North Bergen man struck and killed Marie Tauro and Russell Maffei. Tauro had planned to seek the GOP nomination for an Assembly seat.

Authorities say Hansen fled the scene but captured several hours later at his home.

