The White House has told Congress it will not allow Hope Hicks or Annie Donaldson, two former top aides to President Trump, to turn over documents to a Democrat-led investigation.

The refusal escalates the battle between Mr. Trump and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, who has issued subpoenas demanding the information be provided.

He rejected the White House’s claims of privilege, saying that Ms. Hicks and Ms. Donaldson, who both left the White House long ago, took the documents with them, putting them outside the reach of Mr. Trump’s privileges.

“The president has no lawful basis for preventing these witnesses from complying with our request,” Mr. Nadler said.

He said he’s also looking to have the women provide testimony.

Ms. Hicks was a senior campaign aide and then a top communications advisor to Mr. Trump in the White House. Ms. Donaldson was chief of staff for the White House counsel’s office.

Her notes of the goings-on at the White House provided the basis for many of the more fascinating moments captured in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Mr. Trump.

The White House’s refusal is likely to be tested in court.

House Democrats have scheduled a floor vote next week to hold Attorney General William P. Barr and former White House Counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with other subpoenas from Mr. Nadler.

That measure will empower Mr. Nadler to go to court to ask a judge to referee the disputes. But Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said the measure will also be proactive, granting permission to committee chairs to pursue similar court challenges against the administration in other instances where they believe obstruction is occurring.

Mr. Hoyer said Tuesday that Ms. Hicks and Ms. Donaldson are among a “litany of names” he could see held in contempt by Congress.

“I see every name who has either refused to respond to a Congressional subpoena or request for documents — or who has been instructed by the president not to respond — be subject to being on that list,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

