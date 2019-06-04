Interesting dynamics continue to present themselves across the pond.

“Too bad President Trump can’t run for prime minister of Britain. He arrived in London for his long-awaited state visit just as Britons showed themselves to be a lot Trumpier than the elites have been suggesting,” writes New York Sun editor Seth Lipsky, in an op-ed for the New York Post.

Yes, of course there were “Leftists louts,” British “never Trumpers,” gaudy demonstrations and protesters afoot in London during Mr. Trump’s visit. But no matter.

“The far more meaningful ‘demonstration’ took place May 23. That’s when Britons elected a new delegation to the European Parliament. In a stunning turnout, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party just trounced the establishment,” Mr. Lipsky noted.

Yes, and the outcome of it all seems to be going swimmingly at the moment.

“There is a growing respect for the President here in Britain at such a vital time for us to get our sovereignty back, he is here at a great time!” Mr. Farage himself tweeted Tuesday.

Meanwhile, larger concerns and significant historic duties are in store for the president.

“On Wednesday, Mr. Trump and members of the royal family will be at Portsmouth to start the 75th anniversary commemoration of D-Day. Compared to that, the protests will pale away. And all of us will be reminded of the desperate moments when our countries shared a finest hour,” Mr. Lipsky said.

Oh, and then Mr. Trump is off to Ireland later in the day for a visit to friendly Doonbeg, a picturesque town in Ireland where Mr. Trump established a spectacular $32 million golf resort five year ago which has bolstered the local economy and now employs some 300 local folk.

THE PRESS WAR ON TRUMP BACKFIRES

The conflict between President Trump and the news media began the day Mr. Trump declared his intent to run for the White House. A new book tracks that process, and the title tells all: “Unmasked: Big Media’s War Against Trump.” The book jacket bears the corporate logos of The Washington Post, The New York Times and MSNBC, among other news organizations.

They have paid a price for their combat.

“This is the story of a media that set out to destroy a president and his administration, but destroyed themselves instead,” wrote Brent Bozell, founder and president of the Media Research Center, and co-author Tim Graham, director of media analysis at the conservative press watchdog.

The biased journalists also don’t do the nation much good. The authors say the press has “weaponized and radicalized news media” — creating “a direct threat to democracy with unethical attempts to manipulate public opinion.”

They provide a list of who they believe are the top offenders — CNN’s Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta plus ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos among them.

The book also delves into “biased, false and fake news,” partisan fact checkers, the “Russian obsession,” careless reporting and the startling lack of fair coverage in general.

“Journalists are the smartest people in the room, so smart they can’t possibly be expected to just report the news,” the authors said. “Thus, they grant themselves license to package it and analyze it with an intelligence only they seem to possess. They profess to believe in the power of facts, but what they really believe in is the power to proclaim facts. Facts exist to be bent to their will to further their narrative.”

The book is published by Humanix Books, which also counts David Horowitz and Michael Reagan among its authors.

NEVER FORGET

A solemn moment of note Wednesday: Friends of the National World War II Memorial have organized a reading of the names of the 9,388 American troops who died during the Battle of Normandy that began June 6, 1944. These fallen warriors lost their lives in D-Day landings, dubbed “Operation Overlord,” and the fighting that followed — and are buried at Normandy American Cemetery in France.

Volunteers will read the names at the memorial in the nation’s capital beginning at 4 p.m. EDT, to be followed by a brief remembrance ceremony. The reading of the names then will continue from 5:30 p.m. to midnight.

Among those expected there are Republican Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and Mike Braun of Indiana, and such Democrats as Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan. Attendees also will include Barbara George, daughter of U.S. Army Capt. Malcolm George who died on June 7, 1944, while personally leading a successful assault on an German machine gun position and was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross. Josiah Bunting III, chairman of the host organization, will also be on hand.

On Thursday, the group also has organized a wreath-laying event at the memorial featuring 40 World War II veterans and representatives from each of the Allied nations that took part in the Normandy Campaign.

THE GRASS GROWS GREENER

“With revenue of $8.6 billion-$10 billion, 2018 sales of legal recreational and medical cannabis in the U.S. topped spending on e-cigarettes, the Fortnite video game and Goldfish crackers combined. It now rivals Taco Bell’s annual U.S. revenue and by 2020, will likely surpass yearly revenue figures generated by the National Football League,” reports the 7th annual Marijuana Business Factbook, compiled by MJBizDaily, a news and marketing organization that tracks such trends.

“By the end of 2023, sales of legal cannabis in the United States could exceed Americans’ collective spending on gym memberships. But legal sales represent just a fraction of the estimated total potential demand for cannabis in the United States, which is roughly $50 billion-$60 billion when black-market demand is included,” advises Eli McVey, research editor for the publication.

The “marijuana industry,” he says, will create a $39 to $48 billion economic impact for the U.S. in 2019. The number of full-time workers supporting the industry is expected to reach between 175,000 and 215,000 in 2019, an increase of 34% over last year.

POLL DU JOUR

• 38% of Americans say the U.S. and Britain have a particular bond and a “special relationship”; 48% of Republicans, 37% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 30% say the two nations are close allies, but it is not special, and both countries have “strong relationships elsewhere”; 26% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 30% of Democrats agree.

• 10% say the U.S. and Britain “are not particularly close allies anymore”; 8% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 19% don’t know what kind of relationship the U.S. and Britain have; 18% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

Source: A YouGov poll of 3,190 U.S. adults conducted June 3.

