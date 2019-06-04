Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden on Tuesday released a “clean energy” plan that aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, as Mr. Biden vowed not to accept “half measures” and said he’ll push China and other countries to step up their game as well.

As president, Mr. Biden would set a target for the U.S. to achieve a 100 percent “clean energy economy” and net-zero emissions “no later than 2050,” his campaign said.

The former vice president said the plan will create more than 10 million jobs.

“It’s an enormous opportunity,” he said in a video released by his campaign. “As president, I will lead America, and the world, not only to confront the crisis in front of us but to seize the opportunity it presents.”

Mr. Biden has been criticized by the left for reportedly weighing a “middle ground” approach on climate.

But in releasing the plan, he embraced the ideals of the “Green New Deal” being pushed by congressional Democrats. His campaign said Mr. Biden believes the Green New Deal is a “crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face.”

“I will not accept half measures, because making these revolutionary changes is going to take an incredible commitment at all levels,” he said. “But I am absolutely confident that’s what the American people want to do, and we can meet this challenge.”

Unlike Mr. Biden’s plan, the Green New Deal pushed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and others aims to move the U.S. to net-zero emissions in 10 years.

Mr. Biden said that by the end of his first term in office, there would be an “enforcement mechanism” to make sure things are on track to hit his targets.

Mr. Biden also said he’s been a leader on the issue for “decades,” saying he introduced one of the first climate change bills in the U.S. Senate and pointing to investments in clean energy and new efficiency and emissions standards for cars and power plants enacted during the Obama administration.

Since Mr. Biden left office, the Trump administration has moved to roll back Obama-era standards on fuel efficiency and power plant emissions.

Mr. Biden’s campaign said the proposal would entail $1.7 trillion in federal spending and would leverage additional private sector and state and local money for a total of more than $5 trillion.

He would pay for the plan by reversing the GOP tax cuts for corporations, closing loopholes in the tax code and ending subsidies for fossil fuels.

Mr. Biden would also recommit the United States to the Paris climate agreement, and try to get major countries to be more aggressive in their own targets.

He said the United States only accounts for 15 percent of global carbon emissions.

“The rest of the world has to step up as well,” Mr. Biden said.

He singled out China as “by far the world’s largest emitter of carbon.”

“We will not only hold their leaders accountable for reducing carbon output at home in their country, but make sure they stop financing billions of dollars [of] dirty fossil fuel projects all across Asia,” Mr. Biden said. “This will allow us to keep creating good-paying jobs right here at home, even as we raise our own standards.”

The campaign said that “every dollar” spent on rebuilding roads, bridges, and buildings “will be used to prevent, reduce, and withstand a changing climate.”

The target in Mr. Biden’s plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 mirrors the goal former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, one of Mr. Biden’s 2020 rivals, included in his own climate plan that was released in April.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who has made climate change the central issue of his presidential campaign, introduced a plan in April with a faster, 10-year time frame to hit zero-emissions in new vehicles and zero-carbon pollution from new buildings.

Mr. Inslee’s campaign said his plan would put America on a path to having “all clean, renewable and zero-emission energy in electricity generation by 2035.”

