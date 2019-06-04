HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana judge will hear arguments in a dispute between Gov. Steve Bullock and Secretary of State Corey Stapleton on whether Bullock’s veto of a bison bill was valid.

District Judge Mike McMahon will take up the case on Wednesday, five days after another judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing Stapleton from starting the process of codifying the bill into state law.

Stapleton, a Republican, is running for governor in next year’s election, while Bullock is a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination.

On April 29, Bullock vetoed the measure passed by the Republican-led Legislature that would change the definition of wild bison. He says Yellowstone National Park bison could be considered domestic animals under the bill.

Stapleton argues the veto is not valid because it wasn’t physically delivered to his office within 10 days.

